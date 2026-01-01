Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2024 Toyota Camry

72,200 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Watch This Vehicle
13994073

2024 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

  1. 1777303157386
  2. 1777303157890
  3. 1777303158364
  4. 1777303158784
  5. 1777303159208
  6. 1777303159758
  7. 1777303160242
  8. 1777303160686
  9. 1777303161125
  10. 1777303161566
  11. 1777303162032
  12. 1777303162464
  13. 1777303162879
  14. 1777303163298
  15. 1777303163747
  16. 1777303164166
  17. 1777303164617
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
72,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK1RU906273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus 52,700 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 15,600 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 32,500 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2024 Toyota Camry