Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2024 Toyota Corolla

98 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
11912906

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE CVT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1731509349
  2. 1731509358
  3. 1731509367
  4. 1731509377
  5. 1731509386
  6. 1731509393
  7. 1731509400
  8. 1731509409
  9. 1731509417
  10. 1731509425
  11. 1731509430
  12. 1731509436
  13. 1731509443
  14. 1731509450
  15. 1731509458
  16. 1731509466
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBCMFE1RJ037236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Transit T-350 148
2019 Ford Transit T-350 148" Low Roof XLT Sliding RH Dr 73,700 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit T-350 148
2020 Ford Transit T-350 148" Low Roof XLT RWD 12 passenger 73,300 KM $51,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT 98 KM $36,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Corolla