Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2024 Toyota RAV4

2,200 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1709649362
  2. 1709649369
  3. 1709649375
  4. 1709649381
  5. 1709649391
  6. 1709649402
  7. 1709649411
  8. 1709649422
  9. 1709649430
  10. 1709649439
  11. 1709649447
  12. 1709649454
  13. 1709649462
  14. 1709649471
  15. 1709649480
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV1RW188566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,200 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 63,400 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 65,700 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 2,200 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota RAV4