<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>*ONLY 3,023kms** *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Safety Certified included in Price |</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Year :2025</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Price: $19,880</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Make: Hyundai Elantra </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Model: preferred </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Kms: 3,023</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Sport empire cars</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Offering a beautiful 2025 Hyundai Elantra with only 3,023kms!! For the affordable price of only $19,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and much much more. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>KMHLM4DG7SU899477</span></div>

2025 Hyundai Elantra

3,023 KM

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

12621909

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,023KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG7SU899477

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,023 KM

*ONLY 3,023kms** *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*
Safety Certified included in Price |
Year :2025Price: $19,880Make: Hyundai Elantra Model: preferred Kms: 3,023
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2025 Hyundai Elantra with only 3,023kms!! For the affordable price of only $19,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and much much more. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

KMHLM4DG7SU899477

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2025 Hyundai Elantra