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<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

19,900 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE with sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14094303

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE with sunroof

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
19,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7MUBAABG2SV145469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
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905-450-XXXX

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905-450-0009

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$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross