2025 Toyota Sienna

89 KM

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna

XLE Hybrid, 8-Passenger, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, No Accident, Brand New, All Power Options!

12251416

2025 Toyota Sienna

XLE Hybrid, 8-Passenger, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, No Accident, Brand New, All Power Options!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC1SS235865

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89 KM

XLE Hybrid, 8-Passenger, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, All Power Options!

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

No Accident!

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.


Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Brake Assist
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Door auto-latch
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i)
Eco and Normal Modes)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE)
Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and direct injection D4-S
799 kg (6
170 lbs)

