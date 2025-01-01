Menu
634 KM

VIN 3VWSX7BU3SM069002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 634 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE SPORT , KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, PANAROMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked... 

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $33,900 + HST & LICENSING

CASH PRICE: $35,500+ HST &LICENSING

 Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

2025 Volkswagen Jetta