<p><strong>2025 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TRENDLINE</strong> , HEATED SEATS ,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DIGITAL CLUSTER,  LANE ASSIST,BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE.</p><p><strong>Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></p><p><strong>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p><strong>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C</p><p>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><p><strong>$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></p><h4> </h4><h4>Warranty</h4><p>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p><p> </p>

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

13466349

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

