Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2025 Volkswagen Taos

33,400 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14297198.818226320?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=12600

2025 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline Black Edition

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

  1. 1781797012403
  2. 1781797012901
  3. 1781797013371
  4. 1781797013839
  5. 1781797014331
  6. 1781797014742
  7. 1781797015176
  8. 1781797015627
  9. 1781797016085
  10. 1781797016510
  11. 1781797016968
  12. 1781797017475
  13. 1781797017903
  14. 1781797018321
  15. 1781797018735
  16. 1781797019183
  17. 1781797019617
  18. 1781797020076
  19. 1781797020591
  20. 1781797021049
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
33,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2C7B28SM066031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,400 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 7 Passenger for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 7 Passenger 79,700 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 80,500 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with sunroof for sale in Brampton, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with sunroof 31,700 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2025 Volkswagen Taos