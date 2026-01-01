Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

14,100 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
14413794.822142317?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=12600

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

  1. 1783635467342
  2. 1783635467836
  3. 1783635468292
  4. 1783635468776
  5. 1783635469291
  6. 1783635469792
  7. 1783635470254
  8. 1783635470676
  9. 1783635471100
  10. 1783635471545
  11. 1783635472014
  12. 1783635472504
  13. 1783635472990
  14. 1783635473412
  15. 1783635473905
  16. 1783635474398
  17. 1783635474860
  18. 1783635475291
  19. 1783635475710
  20. 1783635476160
  21. 1783635476626
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
14,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVGR7RM9TM055486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2026 Audi Q7 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Brampton, ON
2026 Audi Q7 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro 12,300 KM $72,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express LT for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express LT 72,500 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Brampton, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks SV 31,100 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan