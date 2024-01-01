$64,988+ tax & licensing
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Used
53,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 124677N136119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 136119
- Mileage 53,170 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
