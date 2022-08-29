Menu
1969 Chevrolet Camaro

38,435 KM

Details Description Features

$74,988

+ tax & licensing
$74,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$74,988

+ taxes & licensing

38,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049906
  • Stock #: 040340
  • VIN: 56040340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 040340
  • Mileage 38,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Legends never die. This 69 Camaro is Black on Black with the Red Hockey Stick Stripes with a nice throaty sound. Vehicle Highlights include: GM ZZ4 355 Crate Motor, Aluminum Heads, GM Hot Cam 1.6 Full Roller Rocker Arms, Holley 650 Double Pump Mechanical Carb, Edelbrock High Rise Intake, K&N Air Filter, Chrome Valve Covers, Aluminum Rad & Fan, Muncie M20 4 Speed Manual Transmission, Hurst Cue Ball Shifter, Line Lock, 11 Centerforce Dual Friction Clutch, 10 Bolt Posi-Traction with 3.42 Gears, 2.5 Exhaust System with Flowmaster 40 Series Mufflers, Hooker Competition Headers, Staggered Weld Pro Star Aluminum Rims on Mickey Thompson street tires, Cowl Hood, Front Spoiler, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Fog lights, Egg Crate Grille with Exposed Headlights, Light Window Tint, Power Steering, & Power Brakes (Front Disc + Rear Drum). The Interior has Black Vinyl Bucket Seats, Centre Console, Wood Steering Wheel, Tilt Column, Sun Pro Tachometer, White Faced Auto Gauges (Voltage, Oil Pressure, Water Temp), AEM Gauge (Air/Fuel Ratio), Power Windows, & Vintage Radio with modern functions (Bluetooth, AUX, etc.). The Dash, Carpet, Vinyl Coverings, Door Panels, Console, Seat Belts, & Headliner are all in wonderful condition. The Trunk Pan was replaced is still solid. The Undercarriage is tidy & clean. The Exterior Black Paint shines like a mirror & the Red Hockey Stick Stripe was cleared over. All the Exterior Trim & Brightwork are in Excellent condition like the Bumpers, Window Trim, Door Handles, Dual Mirrors, & Badging. The Glass looks to be original pieces but do show some light scratching with the window tint. This is an excellent turn key driver/show quality machine. The previous owner loved this car in the 15 years of ownership as you can tell it was meticulously maintained & never driven in the rain. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.



Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlVhYSNw-Pg

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

