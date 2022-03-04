Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass

62,050 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Watch This Vehicle

1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8592533
  2. 8592533
  3. 8592533
  4. 8592533
  5. 8592533
  6. 8592533
  7. 8592533
  8. 8592533
  9. 8592533
  10. 8592533
  11. 8592533
  12. 8592533
  13. 8592533
  14. 8592533
  15. 8592533
  16. 8592533
  17. 8592533
  18. 8592533
  19. 8592533
  20. 8592533
  21. 8592533
  22. 8592533
  23. 8592533
  24. 8592533
  25. 8592533
  26. 8592533
  27. 8592533
  28. 8592533
  29. 8592533
  30. 8592533
  31. 8592533
  32. 8592533
  33. 8592533
  34. 8592533
  35. 8592533
  36. 8592533
  37. 8592533
  38. 8592533
  39. 8592533
  40. 8592533
  41. 8592533
  42. 8592533
  43. 8592533
  44. 8592533
  45. 8592533
  46. 8592533
  47. 8592533
  48. 8592533
  49. 8592533
  50. 8592533
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592533
  • Stock #: 195374
  • VIN: 336679M195374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 195374
  • Mileage 62,050 KM

Vehicle Description





Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VToA-xd_R1o

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 23,698 KM
$129,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Sh...
 1,290 KM
$144,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 19,188 KM
$71,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory