1977 International 3000

SCOUT

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636500
  • VIN: VINGGD29685
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Extremely rare International SCOUT Pick Up Truck with a Chrysler-Nissan CN6-33 Diesel!


Yes, this was a Factory Option!


Fantastic sheet metal and extremely solid frame.


Low mileage, runs and drives.


Had one previous paint job currently just minor surface rust and paint peeling but has a beautiful Patina


Requires the driver seat to be reupholstered. The carpet is still original and in poor condition. We have all the books and build sheet. Original Southwestern truck.


No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING OUT:


Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)

Ryder- 5197514651 (cell/text)

Main Business Line- 5197587426 (Call Only)

Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)


Email- jdomotor@live.ca

Website- www.jdomotor.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

