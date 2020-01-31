1977 International 3000

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Extremely rare International SCOUT Pick Up Truck with a Chrysler-Nissan CN6-33 Diesel!





Yes, this was a Factory Option!





Fantastic sheet metal and extremely solid frame.





Low mileage, runs and drives.





Had one previous paint job currently just minor surface rust and paint peeling but has a beautiful Patina





Requires the driver seat to be reupholstered. The carpet is still original and in poor condition. We have all the books and build sheet. Original Southwestern truck.





No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.





PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING OUT:





Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)

Ryder- 5197514651 (cell/text)

Main Business Line- 5197587426 (Call Only)

Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)





Email- jdomotor@live.ca

Website- www.jdomotor.ca



