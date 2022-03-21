Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1985 GMC Sierra 1500

304,419 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
1985 GMC Sierra 1500

1985 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

1985 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8944696
  2. 8944696
  3. 8944696
  4. 8944696
  5. 8944696
  6. 8944696
  7. 8944696
  8. 8944696
  9. 8944696
  10. 8944696
  11. 8944696
  12. 8944696
  13. 8944696
  14. 8944696
  15. 8944696
  16. 8944696
  17. 8944696
  18. 8944696
  19. 8944696
  20. 8944696
  21. 8944696
  22. 8944696
  23. 8944696
  24. 8944696
  25. 8944696
  26. 8944696
  27. 8944696
  28. 8944696
  29. 8944696
  30. 8944696
  31. 8944696
  32. 8944696
  33. 8944696
  34. 8944696
  35. 8944696
  36. 8944696
  37. 8944696
  38. 8944696
  39. 8944696
  40. 8944696
  41. 8944696
  42. 8944696
  43. 8944696
  44. 8944696
  45. 8944696
  46. 8944696
  47. 8944696
  48. 8944696
  49. 8944696
  50. 8944696
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

304,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944696
  • Stock #: 511572
  • VIN: 2GTDC14NXF1511572

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 304,419 KM

Vehicle Description

1985 GMC Sierra True Kms Unknown (Cluster is a working donor from later model truck) Frame off restoration -southern cab and box -350 small block Chevy with mild camshaft 10-5-1 -Hooker ceramic coated headers, Magnaflow dual exhaust with Gibson tips. Entire system is stainless steel. -Wieand aluminum intake, Holley 650 double pump carb, aluminum valve covers -spun up distributor, high flow 180 thermostat, aluminum water pump, 19' aluminum fan -700R 4 Speed Auto transmission with shift kit and trans cooler -2200 stall Corvette converter with lockup -10 bolt axle with 3:73 gears and posi-traction -All new suspension, steering, springs, shocks and steering box -new fuel tank and sending unit -glass is in excellent condition -wheels are the factory style Rally rims painted in silver. Body is great condition and looks very solid. Paint is in excellent condition Frame was sandblasted and painted silver and the undercarriage is beautiful The trim is in great shape and an aftermarket front grille was added with halogen headlights. One small flaw shows on the rear bumper on the passenger corner. Interior has a newer GM tilt column, new dash pad, carpet, and a headliner was added. The bench seat is the original vinyl but has a hole and cracks on the driver's side. The dash is missing the radio unit and has a hole beside the headlight switch This truck has two fuel tank doors but only the drivers side tank is present.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fFvXjhVnyAsx4njE/6Dn4fRNIDQ43UZQ

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-y5vzGsBWOM

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

1985 GMC Sierra 1500
304,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 9,725 KM
$132,988 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Corve...
 11,657 KM
$79,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory