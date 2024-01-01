$62,999+ tax & licensing
1985 Porsche 911 Targa
Carrera
1985 Porsche 911 Targa
Carrera
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Beautiful 85 Targa car, same owner for last 17 years !!
Engine was just fully rebuilt - less then 5000kms ago. Perfect mechanical condition
Transmission just fully re sealled as well.
New Clutch
NEW 7 and 9" replica FUCHS with NEW Bridestone tires OE wheels included as well
Upgraded audio, rebuilt rear suspension, new brakes, NEW floor mats. RENNLIST short shifter, shifts SO NICE, OE shifter included. Runs and drives amazing. Nice CLEAN solid car. Hard to find this clean. A MUST see. very very nice car. Stack of invoices included.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797