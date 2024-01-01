1985 Porsche 911 Targa

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Beautiful 85 Targa car, same owner for last 17 years !! </p><p>Engine was just fully rebuilt - less then 5000kms ago. Perfect mechanical condition</p><p>Transmission just fully re sealled as well.</p><p>New Clutch</p><p>NEW 7 and 9 replica FUCHS with NEW Bridestone tires OE wheels included as well</p><p>Upgraded audio, rebuilt rear suspension, new brakes, NEW floor mats. RENNLIST short shifter, shifts SO NICE, OE shifter included. Runs and drives amazing. Nice CLEAN solid car. Hard to find this clean. A MUST see. very very nice car. Stack of invoices included. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

162,000 KM

Carrera

Carrera

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

