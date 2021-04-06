Menu
1986 Chevrolet Corvette

129,611 KM

$12,924

+ tax & licensing
$12,924

+ taxes & licensing

Coupe Summer Classic

Coupe Summer Classic

Location

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$12,924

+ taxes & licensing

129,611KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6827399
  Stock #: C102782
  VIN: 1G1YY0789G5102782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C102782
  • Mileage 129,611 KM

Vehicle Description

1986 was one of the most innovative and exciting years. The 1986 Corvette is a two door, two passenger sports car with a 5.7 L V8 engine with tuned port fuel injection pushing 230 horsepower to the rear wheels, Only 35,109 produced and not many have survived. Removable roof panel, Retractable headlights, Air conditioning, Automatic transmission, Power windows, Anti lock brakes, This Corvette has an aftermarket security system, Aftermarket in dash screen with Bluetooth connection, Very low kilometres only 129,000. This vehicle can be insured as a classic!! A relatively inexpensive muscle/sports car originally sold for $27,027 can be yours for only $12,924. 

Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 

    
Having well over 20 years experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs/ fits your monthly budget. 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

https://route24auto.ca/financing

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 or 519-209-5557 for complete details.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Leather Interior
2 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
SPORT PACKAGE
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

