1986 Chevrolet Corvette

$12,924 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6827399

6827399 Stock #: C102782

C102782 VIN: 1G1YY0789G5102782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # C102782

Mileage 129,611 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Seating Leather Interior 2 PASSENGER Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.