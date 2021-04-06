1986 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
1986 was one of the most innovative and exciting years. The 1986 Corvette is a two door, two passenger sports car with a 5.7 L V8 engine with tuned port fuel injection pushing 230 horsepower to the rear wheels, Only 35,109 produced and not many have survived. Removable roof panel, Retractable headlights, Air conditioning, Automatic transmission, Power windows, Anti lock brakes, This Corvette has an aftermarket security system, Aftermarket in dash screen with Bluetooth connection, Very low kilometres only 129,000. This vehicle can be insured as a classic!! A relatively inexpensive muscle/sports car originally sold for $27,027 can be yours for only $12,924. Please visit the dealership to see this piece of automotive history!!! Call or text 519-7327478 or 519-209-5557 with any questions.
Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience.
Having well over 20 years experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs/ fits your monthly budget.
