1987 Mercury Grand Marquis

33,318 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

1987 Mercury Grand Marquis

1987 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS | 5.0L V8 | VERY RARE! | WOW ONLY 33 KM!

1987 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS | 5.0L V8 | VERY RARE! | WOW ONLY 33 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6738659
  • Stock #: P6546
  • VIN: 2MEBM75F8HX623672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6546
  • Mileage 33,318 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the "get approved" link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

