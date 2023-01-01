Menu
Buy yourself the Xmas gift you have always WANTED !!.. California car, NO RUST, super clean, NO ACCIDENTS,140K NOT miles. has never seen a winter. Original 5 speed GT car with sunroof. Has been very very well looked after over the years. Upgraded cooling system, Hurst shifter, lowering springs, MSD isnition the rest is all stock. Great runner. great car for FOXBODY collector. Getting harder and harder to find this clean of an example. 

Car is off site in storage so please contact us for APPT.

1992 Ford Mustang

140,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
1992 Ford Mustang

GT

1992 Ford Mustang

GT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

CERTIFIED and FINANCING AVAILABLE...

Buy yourself the Xmas gift you have always WANTED !!.. California car, NO RUST, super clean, NO ACCIDENTS,140K NOT miles. has never seen a winter. Original 5 speed GT car with sunroof. Has been very very well looked after over the years. Upgraded cooling system, Hurst shifter, lowering springs, MSD isnition the rest is all stock. Great runner. great car for FOXBODY collector. Getting harder and harder to find this clean of an example. 

Car is off site in storage so please contact us for APPT.

FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

1992 Ford Mustang