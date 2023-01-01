$13,999+ tax & licensing
1992 Ford Mustang
GT
1992 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED and FINANCING AVAILABLE...
Buy yourself the Xmas gift you have always WANTED !!.. California car, NO RUST, super clean, NO ACCIDENTS,140K NOT miles. has never seen a winter. Original 5 speed GT car with sunroof. Has been very very well looked after over the years. Upgraded cooling system, Hurst shifter, lowering springs, MSD isnition the rest is all stock. Great runner. great car for FOXBODY collector. Getting harder and harder to find this clean of an example.
Car is off site in storage so please contact us for APPT.
FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797