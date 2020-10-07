Menu
1993 GMC Top Kick

690,000 KM

Details Description

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

DUMP TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

690,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6168369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 690,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptional condition inside and out nearly 100% rust free. 30,000 lb GVWR New tires fairly new brakes often kept indoors 12.5 ft dump box. 3126 CAT Diesel with a six speed manual transmission. brand new tires, brand new clutch in 2019   

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

