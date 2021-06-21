Menu
1993 Sea Ray Sundancer

0 KM

Details Description

$78,500

+ tax & licensing
$78,500

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
1993 Sea Ray Sundancer

1993 Sea Ray Sundancer

400 Express

1993 Sea Ray Sundancer

400 Express

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$78,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7398323

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Cabin Cruiser
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Passengers 27
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Massive express motor yacht with an expensive wide beam, freshwater ontario boat. measuring over 45 feet long and 14 feet wide this yacht will host over 15 people very comfortably. Two private state rooms. Automatic windlass anchor, generator, dual zone air-conditioning and heat, central vac. completely upgraded modern dash and electronic systems. Full surround camper top Enclosure.$9000 audio system. An extensive list of top notch maintenance from new. Meticulously maintained. Shows extremely well and runs and operates exactly as it should.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

