Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer low financing rates - apply through the get approved link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

82,964 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

TARGA TOP | CORSA EXHAUST | WOW ONLY 82 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

TARGA TOP | CORSA EXHAUST | WOW ONLY 82 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10670748
  2. 10670748
  3. 10670748
  4. 10670748
  5. 10670748
  6. 10670748
  7. 10670748
  8. 10670748
  9. 10670748
  10. 10670748
  11. 10670748
  12. 10670748
  13. 10670748
  14. 10670748
  15. 10670748
  16. 10670748
  17. 10670748
  18. 10670748
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,964KM
Used
VIN 1G1YY22P6S5114083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3EC7767A
  • Mileage 82,964 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the get approved link above!

Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | ONLY 30 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | ONLY 30 KM! 30,737 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester AWD | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 75K | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Subaru Forester AWD | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 75K | 1 OWNER 75,574 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L |AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 56K for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L |AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 56K 56,332 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
1995 Chevrolet Corvette