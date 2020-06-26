Menu
1996 Nissan Maxima

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,231KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5305676
  • Stock #: 19919R
  • VIN: JN1CA21D3TT174495
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
New Arrival! This 1996 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This sedan has 162,231 kms. It's beige in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

