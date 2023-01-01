$44,999+ tax & licensing
1999 Ford F-150
Reg Cab Flareside 120" Lightning
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,561 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OF A KIND
ONE OWNER
LOW KMS
KEY FEATURES: 1999 F150 SVT LIGHTING, 4x4, Reg Cab, Red, Flareside, 5.4L v8 Engine Supercharged. 14561kms
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
