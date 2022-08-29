Menu
1999 Sea Ray Sundancer 320

0 KM

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Cabin Cruiser
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely spotless 1999 Sea Ray 32 foot Sundancer, powered with twin 350 magnum MerCruiser inboard‘s Original Ontario Boat . Always meticulously maintained. Dual zone air conditioning and heat GPS chart plotter, windless anchor. Brand new cockpit upholstery. Three year old full canvas surround camper top. Brand new sea deck. Brand new Extremely high-end sound system. This boat does not come equipped with a generator.

