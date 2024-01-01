Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A stunning 2001 Chevrolet Corvette 1SC Convertible a true American sports car that delivers both luxury and performance in one thrilling package. </p><p>Powered by a potent 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine producing 350hp & 4 speed automatic transmission, this Corvette offers an exhilarating driving experience with impressive horsepower and acceleration. </p><p>The combination of the striking Millennium Yellow exterior and the bold black interior creates a visually stunning contrast that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enhanced by the marvelous chrome Z06-style wheels, red brake calipers, and LED lighting provides an additional pop of appeal. </p><p>Equipped with the Magnetic Ride Control system, which adapts the suspension to the road depending on your driving style.</p><p>The 1SC trim adds a layer of sophistication with premium features, including leather upholstery, a high-quality premium Bose sound system, Heads-Up Display, Memory Driver Power Seat, and advanced climate controls. </p><p>The sleek, aerodynamic design is complemented by the added thrill of a convertible top, allowing you to enjoy open-air driving at its finest. </p><p>Whether you're cruising down the highway or taking on tight corners, this Corvette delivers outstanding handling and performance. </p><p>Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this iconic, low-mileage beauty that stands out in both style and capability. </p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>CarFax:</span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zWvcTI0pUY6qwVlk0wwFXfJ7sppreOvc rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zWvcTI0pUY6qwVlk0wwFXfJ7sppreOvc</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Yes we take trade in vehicles.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y0G_VaUVVk rel=nofollow>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y0G_VaUVVk</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</span></p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Munromotors.com</span></a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Email: sales@munromotors.com</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Delivery is available. Ask for details</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></p><p></p>

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

76,700 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
11999503

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY32G215107037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 107037
  • Mileage 76,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A stunning 2001 Chevrolet Corvette 1SC Convertible a true American sports car that delivers both luxury and performance in one thrilling package.

Powered by a potent 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine producing 350hp & 4 speed automatic transmission, this Corvette offers an exhilarating driving experience with impressive horsepower and acceleration.

The combination of the striking Millennium Yellow exterior and the bold black interior creates a visually stunning contrast that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enhanced by the marvelous chrome Z06-style wheels, red brake calipers, and LED lighting provides an additional pop of appeal.

Equipped with the Magnetic Ride Control system, which adapts the suspension to the road depending on your driving style.

The 1SC trim adds a layer of sophistication with premium features, including leather upholstery, a high-quality premium Bose sound system, Heads-Up Display, Memory Driver Power Seat, and advanced climate controls.

The sleek, aerodynamic design is complemented by the added thrill of a convertible top, allowing you to enjoy open-air driving at its finest.

Whether you're cruising down the highway or taking on tight corners, this Corvette delivers outstanding handling and performance.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this iconic, low-mileage beauty that stands out in both style and capability.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zWvcTI0pUY6qwVlk0wwFXfJ7sppreOvc

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y0G_VaUVVk

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.

In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2023 Porsche Macan GTS AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Porsche Macan GTS AWD 979 KM $104,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ 829 KM $199,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT Fastback for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 5,161 KM $46,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2001 Chevrolet Corvette