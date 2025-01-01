2001 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=25D2DrOfnh5pO1%2BnjyTN9Qtn9fIJegkE>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=25D2DrOfnh5pO1%2BnjyTN9Qtn9fIJegkE</a></p><p></p><p>Check us out on youtube: click here</p><p>Like us on Facebook: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</p><p>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</p><p>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</p><p>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</p><p>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</p><p>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</p><p><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=http://Munromotors.com>Munromotors.com</a></p><p>Email: <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></a></p><p>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</p><p>Delivery is available. Ask for details</p><p>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</p>

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

73,320 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle
13060283

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

  1. 13060283
  2. 13060283
  3. 13060283
  4. 13060283
  5. 13060283
  6. 13060283
  7. 13060283
  8. 13060283
  9. 13060283
  10. 13060283
  11. 13060283
  12. 13060283
  13. 13060283
  14. 13060283
  15. 13060283
  16. 13060283
  17. 13060283
  18. 13060283
  19. 13060283
  20. 13060283
  21. 13060283
  22. 13060283
  23. 13060283
  24. 13060283
  25. 13060283
  26. 13060283
  27. 13060283
  28. 13060283
  29. 13060283
  30. 13060283
  31. 13060283
  32. 13060283
  33. 13060283
  34. 13060283
  35. 13060283
  36. 13060283
  37. 13060283
  38. 13060283
  39. 13060283
  40. 13060283
  41. 13060283
  42. 13060283
  43. 13060283
  44. 13060283
  45. 13060283
  46. 13060283
  47. 13060283
  48. 13060283
  49. 13060283
  50. 13060283
  51. 13060283
  52. 13060283
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY22G615101347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 101347
  • Mileage 73,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=25D2DrOfnh5pO1%2BnjyTN9Qtn9fIJegkE

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Manual
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Grand Sport 4LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Grand Sport 4LT 29,009 KM $69,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang MACH 1 FASTBACK for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Mustang MACH 1 FASTBACK 5,699 KM $82,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition AWD 30,600 KM $44,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-212-XXXX

(click to show)

226-212-5061

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2001 Chevrolet Corvette