$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK
2dr Conv 5.4L AMG
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10144116
- VIN: WDBLK74G62T111191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Lsst of the TRUE AMG cars. CLK 55 AMG.. Upgraded Designo interior, 2 piece AMG wheel, factory upgrade.. Power, roof, upgraded stereo and more. Drives like a NEW car. Has been very very well maintained with recent tune up etc. Optional wind screen included. Just a great car.. A must see !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2