Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2dr Conv 5.4L AMG

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2dr Conv 5.4L AMG

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1688570389
  2. 1688570394
  3. 1688570397
  4. 1688570400
  5. 1688570404
  6. 1688570409
  7. 1688570414
  8. 1688570418
  9. 1688570422
  10. 1688570425
  11. 1688570428
  12. 1688570433
  13. 1688570437
  14. 1688570440
  15. 1688570443
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144116
  • VIN: WDBLK74G62T111191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Lsst of the TRUE AMG cars. CLK 55 AMG.. Upgraded Designo interior, 2 piece AMG wheel, factory upgrade.. Power, roof, upgraded stereo and more. Drives like a NEW car. Has been very very well maintained with recent tune up etc. Optional wind screen included. Just a great car.. A must see !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4d...
 150,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac Escala...
 190,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory