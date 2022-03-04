$79,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,000
+ taxes & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises
905-308-2384
2002 Sea Ray SLX
2002 Sea Ray SLX
30 Bow Rider
Location
J. Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8482113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Bow Rider
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
J. Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8