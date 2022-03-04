Menu
2002 Sea Ray SLX

0 KM

$79,000

+ tax & licensing
$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2002 Sea Ray SLX

2002 Sea Ray SLX

30 Bow Rider

2002 Sea Ray SLX

30 Bow Rider

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8482113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local fresh water boat. Meticulous maintenance always babied. Kept in heated storage. 2002 Sea Ray 290 SLX bow rider , twin 5.7 350 magnums with silent choice exhaust. Private stand up head . Snap in carpets bimini with full enclosure. Shore power. Fridge freezer. New clarion sound with subwoofer . Windlass. Stunning boat that shows like new. The tri axel trailer is custom made and is available for $9500.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

