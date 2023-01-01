Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

101,870 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224471
  • Stock #: G945113416
  • VIN: 1G1YY22G945113416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # G945113416
  • Mileage 101,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2017 Ford Mustang 2d...
 16,199 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Thunderbir...
 66,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-Type C...
 15,667 KM
$67,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory