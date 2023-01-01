$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224471
- Stock #: G945113416
- VIN: 1G1YY22G945113416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # G945113416
- Mileage 101,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Munro Motors
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8