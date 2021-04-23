2004 Ford Mustang

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6983036

6983036 Stock #: P6914

P6914 VIN: 1FAFP45X04F185100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P6914

Mileage 82,725 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.