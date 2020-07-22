Menu
2004 International 7500

145,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2004 International 7500

2004 International 7500

DIGGER DERREK

2004 International 7500

DIGGER DERREK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 5391734
  • Stock #: 3454

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3454
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

International digger derrick 7400 DT 466 with an extremely rare four-wheel-drive chassis. very low kilometres well-maintained

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

