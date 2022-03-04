2004 Maserati Coupe ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8540957

8540957 Stock #: 8887

8887 VIN: ZAMBC38A340013602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Red4

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 88,379 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.