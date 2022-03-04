Menu
2004 Maserati Coupe

88,379 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambiocorsa 4.2L V8 LeatherSeats

Cambiocorsa 4.2L V8 LeatherSeats

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,379KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8540957
  Stock #: 8887
  VIN: ZAMBC38A340013602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red4
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

