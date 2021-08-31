Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

225,000 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4x4

4x4

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 7984398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gren
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 4 door. Just had rockers and cab corners done as well. FRESH FULLY REBUILT TRANSMISSIN for Halton Transmission. $4000 invoice to prove rebuild.  Fully upgraded. Fully loaded truck. Tons of new parts, U joints, brakes, tranny, full tune up, Nice wheels with recent new tires. Seems to need tail pipe for safey. Nice looking and great runner. Solid truck.

AS IS SALE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-878-1797

