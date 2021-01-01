Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 1500

330,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

SLT 4X4 - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

330,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6367799
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D55J523235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - 4X4, Remote Autostart, Towing Hitch, Power Options and more. *Tailgate is getting installed soon*

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

