2005 Dodge Ram 2500

278,037 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

HD SLT QuadCab 4X4 5.9L Cummins Diesel 6.5ftBox

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

HD SLT QuadCab 4X4 5.9L Cummins Diesel 6.5ftBox

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

278,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622813
  • Stock #: 8925
  • VIN: 3D7KS28C25G832820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 278,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Back to Top

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
