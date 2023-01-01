$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
HD SLT QuadCab 4X4 5.9L Cummins Diesel 6.5ftBox
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
278,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622813
- Stock #: 8925
- VIN: 3D7KS28C25G832820
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 278,037 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
