2005 GMC Sierra

235,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2005 GMC Sierra

2005 GMC Sierra

Z71 SLT

2005 GMC Sierra

Z71 SLT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7533406

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blackacite
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

VERY VERY CLEAN 4X4 Z71 Crew cab pick up.  Rockers and cab corners just done. Entire truck rust proffed. Recent tires, brakes, suspension, Just did tune up. Custom dual exhaust, cold air intake. . Very clean interior. Winter tires and rims as well. Tow package with trailer brake. You will not find a cleaner truck. Located in our Brantford location. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

