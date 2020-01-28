Menu
2005 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 238,703KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573740
  • Stock #: 19530R
  • VIN: JM1BK123651330422
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2005 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This sedan has 238,703 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

