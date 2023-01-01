$35,000+ tax & licensing
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn 5.5L AMG
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10635045
- VIN: WDBUF76J85A732658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Built E55 AMG Car
Super clean car , originally from NS so super clean body and interior. Has always been well looked after
Rebuilt Motor
VRP Whipple Supercharger Upgrade
VRP HD pulley Tensioner kit
VRP Belt Wrap Kit
VRP looped fuel rail with 880cc injectors
New water pump, Alternator, all NEW coolant hoses
All billet pullies
Billet 180 Crank Pulley
VRP Billet Surge Tanks
VRP hellcat 92mm Throttle Body
VRP long tube heaters, and H pipe to factory mufflers
VRP aluminum motor mounts
VRP under hood cooling tank with upgraded cooling pump
VTECH Tune
Vtech TCU Tune
Tranny serviced with new filter and conductor plate
New AVANTI wheels with Fire hawk tires
Calipers all rebuilt and powder coated NOT painted
Stainless steel brake lines
BC Coilovers
NEW control arms front and back
Super clean car, Upgraded audio with 10 in sub, E63 front bumper, mirrors, tail lights and steering wheel. 50K + build with about 5000kms. REMOTE START AS WELL. Full folder of all receipts. MUCH MUCH MORE> car is a turn key MONSTER !!Serious inquires only. This was a full build with the intension to never sell it..
