2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

200,000 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L AMG

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L AMG

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635045
  • VIN: WDBUF76J85A732658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Built E55 AMG Car

 Super clean car , originally from NS so super clean body and interior. Has always been well looked after

Rebuilt Motor

VRP Whipple Supercharger Upgrade

VRP HD pulley Tensioner kit

VRP Belt Wrap Kit

VRP looped fuel rail with 880cc injectors

New water pump, Alternator, all NEW coolant hoses

All billet pullies

Billet 180 Crank Pulley

VRP Billet Surge Tanks

VRP hellcat 92mm Throttle Body

VRP long tube heaters, and H pipe to factory mufflers

VRP aluminum motor mounts

VRP under hood cooling tank with upgraded cooling pump

VTECH Tune

Vtech TCU Tune

Tranny serviced with new filter and conductor plate

New AVANTI wheels with Fire hawk tires

Calipers all rebuilt and powder coated NOT painted

Stainless steel brake lines

BC Coilovers

NEW control arms front and back

Super clean car, Upgraded audio with 10 in sub, E63 front bumper, mirrors, tail lights and steering wheel. 50K + build with about 5000kms. REMOTE START AS WELL. Full folder of all receipts. MUCH MUCH MORE> car is a turn key MONSTER !!Serious inquires only. This was a full build with the intension to never sell it..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup
Telephone
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

