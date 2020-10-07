Menu
2005 Sterling Acterra

240,000 KM

Details Description

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

TANKER fuel or water

Location

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6004827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 gallons or 13,000 L double walled all aluminum water or fuel tanker with transfer pump and hose. Mercedes Benz diesel Eaton fuller standard transmission meticulously maintained runs and operates like new

 

 

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

 

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

 

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

 

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

 

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

 

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

 

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

 

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

