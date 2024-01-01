Menu
Toyota Sienna Le 2005 with 170300km
 Fully Certified with experienced mechanic
 Free extended warranty that would cover, engine, transmission, power train, AC, Gear Box, gasket and many more
 No accident, verified Carfax
Options
 Air conditioning
 Alloy Wheels
 Cruise control
 Keyless Entry
 Leather/Synthetic Leather seats
 Power seats
 Power steering
 Power windows
Price $7495+HST+Plates

2005 Toyota Sienna

170,200 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna

2005 Toyota Sienna

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZA23C05S269206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Sienna Le 2005 with 170300km

 Fully Certified with experienced mechanic

 Free extended warranty that would cover, engine, transmission, power train, AC, Gear Box, gasket and many more

 No accident, verified Carfax

Options

 Air conditioning

 Alloy Wheels

 Cruise control

 Keyless Entry

 Leather/Synthetic Leather seats

 Power seats

 Power steering

 Power windows

Price $7495+HST+Plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2005 Toyota Sienna