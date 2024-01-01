$7,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Sienna Le 2005 with 170300km
Fully Certified with experienced mechanic
Free extended warranty that would cover, engine, transmission, power train, AC, Gear Box, gasket and many more
No accident, verified Carfax
Options
Air conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Cruise control
Keyless Entry
Leather/Synthetic Leather seats
Power seats
Power steering
Power windows
Price $7495+HST+Plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
