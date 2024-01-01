Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BEST CORVETTE DEAL ONLINE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!</p><p>JUST serviced at CHAMPION MOTORS with clean bill of health !!!</p><p>Fully built motor with forged pistons, built heads, upgraded cam, Motor built by Champion Motors.</p><p>Full A&A supercharger kit with largest Blower available, big buba BOV - less then 5000kms</p><p>Upgraded fuel system, injectors, dual pumps - less then 5000kms</p><p>Upgraded RAD, runs nice and cool, Crank pully upgraded and pinned - less then 5000kms</p><p>Full LG suspension, coilovers, swaybars etc FULLY adjustable - less then 5000kms</p><p>Monster triple clutch - less then 5000kms</p><p>Short Shifter, </p><p>Rebuilt torque tube - less then 5000kms</p><p>Custom meth kit from Champion - less then 5000kms</p><p>Long tube headers, full BillyBOAT valve exhaust controlled my mirror switch</p><p>NEW Forgeline  Drag wheels with MT SS tires NEW - less then 5000kms</p><p>This car runs and drives like stock, makes 860 rwhp on a very very conservative tune. NO EXPENSE spared on this build. Turn key car all they way. STACK of invoices as well.</p><p>Built by Champion Motors, TOP Corvette shop in the GTA VERY QUICK AND LIGHT CAR</p>

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe Z06

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1728481587
  2. 1728481593
  3. 1728481599
  4. 1728481603
  5. 1728481611
  6. 1728481615
  7. 1728481622
  8. 1728481628
  9. 1728481633
  10. 1728481639
  11. 1728481649
  12. 1728481656
  13. 1728481663
  14. 1728481672
  15. 1728481679
  16. 1728481685
  17. 1728481691
  18. 1728481696
  19. 1728481702
  20. 1728481706
  21. 1728481709
  22. 1728481712
  23. 1728481716
  24. 1728481719
  25. 1728481723
  26. 1728481728
  27. 1728481733
  28. 1728481739
  29. 1728481746
  30. 1728481752
  31. 1728481757
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY25E565118738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEST CORVETTE DEAL ONLINE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!

JUST serviced at CHAMPION MOTORS with clean bill of health !!!

Fully built motor with forged pistons, built heads, upgraded cam, Motor built by Champion Motors.

Full A&A supercharger kit with largest Blower available, big buba BOV - less then 5000kms

Upgraded fuel system, injectors, dual pumps - less then 5000kms

Upgraded RAD, runs nice and cool, Crank pully upgraded and pinned - less then 5000kms

Full LG suspension, coilovers, swaybars etc FULLY adjustable - less then 5000kms

Monster triple clutch - less then 5000kms

Short Shifter, 

Rebuilt torque tube - less then 5000kms

Custom meth kit from Champion - less then 5000kms

Long tube headers, full BillyBOAT valve exhaust controlled my mirror switch

NEW Forgeline  Drag wheels with MT SS tires NEW - less then 5000kms

This car runs and drives like stock, makes 860 rwhp on a very very conservative tune. NO EXPENSE spared on this build. Turn key car all they way. STACK of invoices as well.

Built by Champion Motors, TOP Corvette shop in the GTA VERY QUICK AND LIGHT CAR

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Z06 for sale in Brantford, ON
2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Z06 120,000 KM $65,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 195,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 180,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Corvette