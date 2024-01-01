$65,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe Z06
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEST CORVETTE DEAL ONLINE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!
JUST serviced at CHAMPION MOTORS with clean bill of health !!!
Fully built motor with forged pistons, built heads, upgraded cam, Motor built by Champion Motors.
Full A&A supercharger kit with largest Blower available, big buba BOV - less then 5000kms
Upgraded fuel system, injectors, dual pumps - less then 5000kms
Upgraded RAD, runs nice and cool, Crank pully upgraded and pinned - less then 5000kms
Full LG suspension, coilovers, swaybars etc FULLY adjustable - less then 5000kms
Monster triple clutch - less then 5000kms
Short Shifter,
Rebuilt torque tube - less then 5000kms
Custom meth kit from Champion - less then 5000kms
Long tube headers, full BillyBOAT valve exhaust controlled my mirror switch
NEW Forgeline Drag wheels with MT SS tires NEW - less then 5000kms
This car runs and drives like stock, makes 860 rwhp on a very very conservative tune. NO EXPENSE spared on this build. Turn key car all they way. STACK of invoices as well.
Built by Champion Motors, TOP Corvette shop in the GTA VERY QUICK AND LIGHT CAR
