Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

59,090 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8477370
  2. 8477370
  3. 8477370
  4. 8477370
  5. 8477370
  6. 8477370
  7. 8477370
  8. 8477370
  9. 8477370
  10. 8477370
  11. 8477370
  12. 8477370
  13. 8477370
  14. 8477370
  15. 8477370
  16. 8477370
  17. 8477370
  18. 8477370
  19. 8477370
  20. 8477370
  21. 8477370
  22. 8477370
  23. 8477370
  24. 8477370
  25. 8477370
  26. 8477370
  27. 8477370
  28. 8477370
  29. 8477370
  30. 8477370
  31. 8477370
  32. 8477370
  33. 8477370
  34. 8477370
  35. 8477370
  36. 8477370
  37. 8477370
  38. 8477370
  39. 8477370
  40. 8477370
  41. 8477370
  42. 8477370
  43. 8477370
  44. 8477370
  45. 8477370
  46. 8477370
  47. 8477370
  48. 8477370
  49. 8477370
  50. 8477370
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

59,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477370
  • Stock #: 133821
  • VIN: 1G1YY26U465133821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 133821
  • Mileage 59,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Take your next weekend cruise in this Arctic White Corvette. Chrome Polished Aluminum Wheels with Two Removeable Tops (White & Transparent) gives this car a sporty elegent appeal. Interior colour is Black. This car being a 3LT features MEM Memory Power Seating, HUD Heads Up Display, as well as Auto Temperature Control, Heated Seats, Light Sensitive Rearview Mirror, Low Tire Pressure Indicator, & Bose Premium 7 Speaker Sound System & aftermarket Kenwood Deck with Screen; GPS, Apple Carplay, Android Auto capabilities. Factory Radio is included. The drivetrain is a 6.0L LS2 V8 with the 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Z51 offers more Aggressive Dampers & Springs, larger Stabilizer Bars, & larger Cross-Drilled Brake Rotors for optimum track performance capability while still providing a well-controlled and comfortable ride. Carfax is clean.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hGvJm3hcElJ7JMj39OvYc8t4LVmu%2B1bl

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0o4S-QDH98c

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2021 Ford Mustang GT...
 753 KM
$81,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,545 KM
$141,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,095 KM
$129,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory