Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Express

3500 LS 6.0L Vortec 12 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Express

3500 LS 6.0L Vortec 12 Passenger

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,803KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4615950
  • Stock #: 8371
  • VIN: 1GAHG35U661241732
Exterior Colour
Pewter
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
12

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2019 RAM 3500 Big Ho...
 21,528 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 43,714 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 33,182 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Send A Message