2006 Dodge Ram 1500

140,000 MI

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7408139
  VIN: 1d7hu18246j168249

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 MI

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

CLEAN truck...4X4 BIG HORN Edition. New tires, new brakes, full tune up. Just serviced at dealer. NEW ECU, NEW battery, NEW  Fuse box. NEW wiring harness. ALL KNOW ISSUES HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED !!! Runs and drives fantastic. Clean bill of health from dealer, Great truck, works as it should, no issues. NEEDS NOTHING.  Hemi !Very well maintained and cared for. Ready to work or play. US TRUCK !! 140000 MILES, RUNS FANTASTIC !!! Located in our Brantford location.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

