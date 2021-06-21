Menu
2006 Ford Explorer

190,000 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2006 Ford Explorer

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7414943
  VIN: 1FMEU758X6UA14034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Super clean LIMITED 7 Seater 4X4 !! Rare Explorer. Very well kept, heated leater seats and power sun roof. Very solid truck. Super clean in and out. Solid truck, true 4X4 unit. lots of room, drives so smooth. Ready to go anywhere !! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Located in our Brantford location !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

