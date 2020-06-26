2006 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
Gorgeous 2006 Mustang GT Coupe, 5 speed manual transmission, 4.6 L V8, 305 hp, amazing exhaust sound. Lowered which looks and handles great, Black leather interior, upgraded dash applique, Black exterior paint, K&N Cold air intake, Rear directional turn signals, Front center grill fog lights, Tinted headlight covers, Air conditioning, Shelby alloy wheels, Shelby badging replaces GT badging, Tinted windows, Rear quarter window louvers, Rear spoiler, only 123,000 Kilometres, Very clean car, Fully certified. This is an extremely fun car to own and drive. Very well serviced. Contact us for complete details, 519-732-7478.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
