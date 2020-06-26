Menu
$14,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe Coupe / Shelby Bading. Turn heads with this Mustang GT that looks like a Shelby

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe Coupe / Shelby Bading. Turn heads with this Mustang GT that looks like a Shelby

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$14,924

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,690KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5308505
  • Stock #: PFP-91
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H965238160
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Gorgeous 2006 Mustang GT Coupe, 5 speed manual transmission, 4.6 L V8, 305 hp, amazing exhaust sound. Lowered which looks and handles great, Black leather interior, upgraded dash applique, Black exterior paint, K&N Cold air intake, Rear directional turn signals, Front center grill fog lights, Tinted headlight covers, Air conditioning, Shelby alloy wheels, Shelby badging replaces GT badging, Tinted windows, Rear quarter window louvers, Rear spoiler,  only 123,000 Kilometres, Very clean car, Fully certified. This is an extremely fun car to own and drive.  Very well serviced. Contact us for complete details, 519-732-7478.


Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 

Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our  No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

https://route24auto.ca/financing

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 4 Passenger
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Flood lights
  • Accident Free
  • Wheel Locks
  • iPod hookup
  • Custom Conversion
  • Executive Package
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 12V outlet
  • Premium Audio Package
  • 2 keys
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Pre-sale Inspected
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

