2006 Honda Ridgeline

280,000 KM

Details Description

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

EX-L

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

280,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7837293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

As is as traded. 

Runs really well. has new tires and brakes. A/C works, heat works. no warning light. New battery. Starts right up, as is , just traded in. Very nice heated leather seats and more. Fully fully loaded. Very nice truck

as is sale. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

