2006 Jeep Liberty

175,000 KM

$5,699

$5,699

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Sport

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,699

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8082712
  VIN: 1J4GL48KX6W123727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Fully loaded Jeep 4X4 !! Very clean and well maintained. Has been rust proofed regularly. Runs great, looks great, recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Nice interior, well sorted Jeep 4x4 ready to go anywhere !! NO ACCIDENTS !! Hard to find this clean and well sorted. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

