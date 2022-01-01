2006 Jeep Liberty

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
Fully loaded Jeep 4X4 !! Very clean and well maintained. Has been rust proofed regularly. Runs great, looks great, recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Nice interior, well sorted Jeep 4x4 ready to go anywhere !! NO ACCIDENTS !! Hard to find this clean and well sorted.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2