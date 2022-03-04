2006 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8546402

8546402 VIN: JN8AZ08W46W510820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

